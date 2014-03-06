Related Posts

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has admitted he is dreaming about the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League with the Anfield club. The Uruguayan has been a key factor behind Liverpool’s improved performance in the Premier League this season, scoring 23 goals to help put the club in a strong position to finish inside the top four, with many Betfair fans tipping the club to secure a return to the Champions League.

With a six-point cushion over Tottenham in fifth, and are just four points behind current leaders Chelsea, it’s not just a top four finish that Betfair fans have predicted for Liverpool this season. With the Premier League title race looking set to go down to the wire, there are some Betfair punters tipping Brendan Rodgers’ men to be in with a genuine chance of winning their first title in 24 years.

Suarez has admitted he is desperate to sample Champions League football at Anfield, highlighting the importance of a club of Liverpool’s stature to be playing in European football’s premier tournament.

“I dream about playing with Liverpool in the Champions League, yes. My team-mates have told me that it’s something incredible, something truly unique, to play in that competition at Anfield. I’d love to do it.”

“All players appreciate the significance of the Champions League here, and that it’s difficult to match Liverpool on that stage,” said Suarez

After reportedly asking to leave the club last summer, Suarez has since been as determined as any player to make sure he doesn’t have to leave Merseyside in order to achieve his dream of playing in the Champions League, and not many Liverpool fans could accuse the striker of not being committed to the cause.