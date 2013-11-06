Related Posts

Lyon dominated Ligue 1 throughout the 2000s, winning seven consecutive titles from 2001-2008 and finishing in the top-three in the years following. However, this season they have imploded, so what has gone wrong?

The club are currently sitting 12th in the table having only managed to record four league wins. The fact that the Titan Bet football betting odds have them at 350/1 to win Ligue 1 highlights just how far the club have fallen. The main reason for their downfall is the fact that they haven’t managed to replace the players they let go in the summer.

Striker Lisandro Lopez was allowed to join Qatari club Al-Gharafa in the summer and his goals have been sorely missed. The Argentine scored 59 goals in 119 games and was the main goal threat for the club. While Alexandre Lacazette has scored five goals this season he has only scored once since August 16th.

With goals drying up Lyon need a strong back-four to compensate, but sadly they let star defender Dejan Lovren join Southampton in the summer, which is reflected in the 15 goals the Lyon defence have conceded this season. Selling your best defensive and attacking assets will always be detrimental to any success you may have in the League and this will be reflected in the latest European football odds.

Manager Remi Garde has been at the club since 2011 but before Lyon he had never managed before. Garde is perfectly adequate and equipped to manage the club when things are going smoothly but when they are in a dogfight, like they are now, he seems out of his depth. With no other managerial experience he doesn’t seem to have the grit to salvage Lyon’s season. His managerial naivety is highlighted by his apparent failings in the summer transfer window.

Although it is premature to completely write off this season for Lyon, it wouldn’t be surprising if the club are focusing on next season instead of the current one.