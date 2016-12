After lighting up a cigarette in public, Jack Wilshere lighted up the Arsenal fans by earning his side a very important point against the in-form West Brom side through a fine shot from distance.

Jack Wilshere told the club’s official website: “Players make mistakes. I am not a smoker. I spoke with the boss and he asked me what happened, I explained to him and we sorted it out. He put me in the team and hopefully I repaid him. I am not a smoker so I think that will be my last (cigarette).”