Chelsea fan Sean Buxton had more reasons to cheer for his team’s victory over Cardiff City.

He was lucky to get a decent seat for the game against Cardiff at the weekend, but even he could not believe his luck when Chelsea Manager Jose Mourinho came and sat right next to him as the match refree sent him to the stands for protesting against time wasting by Cardiff players.

Sean Buxton posted this picture saying: “OMG morinho is sitting next to me wtf!!!!!”