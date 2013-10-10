Related Posts

Doddy’s Cafe in the Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt have introduced a New Burger which they claim, only seven people have managed to finish so far.

This is what the restaurant had to say regarding this burger:

“The burger, just like the PSG forward, is a commanding presence, combining 600 grams [over 1.3lbs] of mince beef with onions, bacon and three types of cheese including cheddar, Emmental and Auvergne blue, all contained in a giant bun that has been specially made for the restaurant.”

This gigantic burger costs $40.50, which is almost double the price of the other burgers that they offer. The menu description – which has an icon of a man performing a high kick – also reads that “Even Chuck Norris couldn’t fit it in his mouth.”