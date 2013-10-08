Related Posts

Juventus ace Paul Pogba has revealed the moment when he decided to quit Manchester United.

He gave up on United when Sir Alex Ferguson snubbed him on the New Year’s Eve (2011) clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Pogba said to Sir Alex Ferguson: “Play me, and I will show you if I’m ready or not. Against Blackburn, on December 31, 2011, I was on the bench. Ferguson puts Rafael in midfield with Ji Sung Park. Then I gave up. I was really bummed.

“I joined Juve to silence people who have criticised me, who did not believe in me and said that I would fail.”

Since then, Pogba has become a key component of Antonio Conte’s Juventus side, also winning the Golden Ball for his performances for France at this summer’s Under-20 World Cup.