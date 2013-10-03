Related Posts

Hart Break for Joe as Bayern Fans pull out the Poznan

BayernFans_FootballRealm

All Joe Hart could do was watch and admire the quality of this Bayern’s side which destroyed Manchester City last night as they put away 3 past Hart in their Champions League fixture.

Frank Ribery opened Bayern’s account in the 7th minute as his shot from distance was behind Hart like a flash. Next was Thomas Muller in the 56th while Arjen Robben scored in the 60th minute which was his fifth consecutive goal in a Champions League match. City woke up too late as Negredo provided a consolation goal in the 79th minute, but by that time the fans from Munich had already started the Poznan on Hart and company.

BayernFans_FootballRealm

