Related Posts

It was when Spurs were leading 1-0 just after halftime in their Capital One Cup tie with Aston Villa that striker Nicklas Helenius’ got through on goal.

Spurs defender was so keen to protect his team’s lead that he accidently pulled the striker’s shorts down in an attempt to protect his team’s 1-0 lead, but the Villa striker was also as much keen to get his team level that he still got a shot away, although his shorts were already down to his knees. Luckily for Vertonghen, there was no booking nor a penalty given against him. A few minutes later Spurs went on to increase their lead to 2-0 but this was surely the moment of the match for both sets of fans.