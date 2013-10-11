Related Posts

Cristiano Ronaldo features in latest ad for 2014 Toyota Yaris

tumblr_mucs3aNp7G1qmj66zo1_500

Cristiano Ronaldo displays some of his tricks in the latest ad for 2014 Toyota Yaris.

tumblr_muf1w8hvxe1r57g8ho1_250

tumblr_muf1w8hvxe1r57g8ho4_250

tumblr_muf1w8hvxe1r57g8ho2_250

tumblr_muf1w8hvxe1r57g8ho3_250

tumblr_muf1w8hvxe1r57g8ho5_250

tumblr_muf1w8hvxe1r57g8ho6_250

