Related Posts

Arsenal are planning a raid on the Old Lady for a loan deal of their second string striker Fernando Llorente.

Llorente joined the Old Lady from Athletic Bilbao in the summer but has grown frustrated after seeing limited opportunities at Juventus specially after failing to impress Antonio Conte and falling down the pecking order behind the Argentinian striker Carlos Tevez. The striker amidst fear of dropping out from the national squad of Spain for World Cup next year. The promise of regular first team football at Emirates Stadium would surely attract Llorente’s camp as well.

On the other hand Arsenal are ready to take benefit of the uncertain situation and pounce on the out favoured striker to solve their attacking worries with only Oliver Giroud as their only renowned striker upfront. With arrival of Mesut Ozil the Gunners have improved their quality on the pitch but the dream of trophy is still farfetched as they still lack top quality finished striker. The Gunners are however keen to strengthen their strike force in January and are closely monitoring the situation of the 28-year old in Turin.

Will Llorente aka ‘The Lion King’ get Arsenal roaring again? Let us know in comments below!