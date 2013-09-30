Related Posts

Jose Mourinho has told John Terry he will earn a new contract with Chelsea if he maintains his current form.

Terry scored his first goal of the season on Saturday to snatch a point for Chelsea in a hot-tempered London derby against Tottenham which pitted Mourinho against his old protege Andre Villas-Boas.

Terry struggled to gain a regular place in the Chelsea side under Rafael Benitez last year, but the 32-year-old has played every minute of the Blues’ Barclays Premier League campaign so far this term.

Chelsea left it until the end of last season before renewing Frank Lampard’s contract, but Mourinho insists Terry need not worry about his future at the west London club.

“I think he always has a future the way he is playing – he has a future in here (at Chelsea), in China, or wherever he wants to have a future,” the Chelsea manager said with a smile.

“I have always told him from day one – don’t speak (publicly) about signing a new contract, just speak about working very hard from a physical point of view so you don’t have the same kind of problems you have had in the past two years and then you play regularly.

“He is a very good player and very good players have no problems with their contracts.”

Terry cancelled out Gylfi Sigurdsson’s opener with a well-taken header from Juan Mata’s free-kick.

The goal was a particularly enjoyable one for Terry, who was on the receiving end of abuse from Tottenham supporters throughout.

“I am absolutely delighted. I took a bit of stick here over the last few years so that’s for the fans who have supported me over the years,” Terry told Chelsea TV.