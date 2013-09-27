Related Posts

After making goals at Manchester United, the press values appreciated the work of the Chilean technician and stressed that his project already beginning to take shape.

Manuel Pellegrini unleashed the first big celebration since arriving at Manchester City. In 50 minutes settled the classic against neighbors Manchester United and went into the fight at the top of the table. The remarkable performance of the “citizens” was highlighted by the press who covered the event, and also loved the work done by the Chilean in his new position that is beginning to bear fruit.

The bets are getting higher in favor of Manchester City, who thrashed Wigan Athletic, in a valid commitment for the third round of the League Cup in England. Likewise, English newspaper The Telegraph published in his chronicle that Pellegrini has rapidly earned the hearts of Etihad. On the other hand, The Guardian spoke about the key points of the game from which they highlighted the work of former coach of Malaga, indicating that Manchester Blues have a new favorite Chilean. Pellegrini won with splendor and tranquility, while United seemed to have no plan or understand what this fight means. The City has found a style, it is displayed as a solid team, and no doubt high individualities great individuals have been eliminated.

It predicts an upcoming reign of City in the Premier League. While it is perhaps too quickly to guess sense a change in trend. There are, but too many details as to and can’t be ignored the dominant role of the of United has which has given way to a period of transition in which the City is postulated as an heir apparent heir.